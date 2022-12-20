We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is International Seaways (INSW) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has International Seaways (INSW - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
International Seaways is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 138 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. International Seaways is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INSW's full-year earnings has moved 27.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, INSW has returned 161% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -15.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that International Seaways is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Transportation sector, Nordic American Tankers (NAT - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 91.7%.
Over the past three months, Nordic American Tankers' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 300%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, International Seaways belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 28.5% this year, meaning that INSW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Nordic American Tankers is also part of the same industry.
International Seaways and Nordic American Tankers could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.