Alphabet (GOOGL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) closed at $89.02 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.66% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the internet search leader had lost 7.49% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.6% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Alphabet as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.20, down 21.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $63.23 billion, up 2.15% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.68 per share and revenue of $234.07 billion, which would represent changes of -16.58% and +10.37%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Alphabet currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Alphabet's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.9. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.82.
We can also see that GOOGL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.67. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. GOOGL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.69 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.