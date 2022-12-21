We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Altria (MO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Altria (MO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $46.44, moving +0.13% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had gained 3.53% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.6% in that time.
Altria will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Altria to post earnings of $1.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.13 billion, up 0.83% from the prior-year quarter.
MO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.84 per share and revenue of $20.79 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.99% and -1.52%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Altria. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower. Altria is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Altria has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.59 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.46.
It is also worth noting that MO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Tobacco stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.94 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.