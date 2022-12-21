We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON - Free Report) closed at $64.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.19% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.
Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor components maker had lost 9.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.51%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.6%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ON Semiconductor Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.26, up 15.6% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.09 billion, up 12.99% from the year-ago period.
ON's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.28 per share and revenue of $8.3 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +78.98% and +23.19%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ON Semiconductor Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, ON Semiconductor Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.16. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.56.
It is also worth noting that ON currently has a PEG ratio of 0.6. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.74 as of yesterday's close.
The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ON in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.