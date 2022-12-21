We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT - Free Report) closed at $125.75, marking a +1.69% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial products company had lost 4.94% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's loss of 2.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.6% in that time.
Applied Industrial Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to post earnings of $1.70 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.44%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $982.46 million, up 12.04% from the prior-year quarter.
AIT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.52 per share and revenue of $4.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.29% and +8.26%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Applied Industrial Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Applied Industrial Technologies is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.44. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.38, so we one might conclude that Applied Industrial Technologies is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.