Ethan Allen (ETD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Ethan Allen (ETD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.46, moving -0.45% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the home furnishings company had lost 5.84% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.6% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Ethan Allen as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.89, down 6.32% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $207.75 million, down 0.16% from the prior-year quarter.
ETD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.54 per share and revenue of $828.75 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -9.92% and +1.34%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ethan Allen. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Ethan Allen currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Ethan Allen currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.51. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.51.
The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.