We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Blackstone Inc. (BX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Blackstone Inc. (BX - Free Report) closed at $73.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.53% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.
Coming into today, shares of the investment manager had lost 18.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.85%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.6%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Blackstone Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Blackstone Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 40.35%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.69 billion, down 39.72% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.12 per share and revenue of $12.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.34% and +10.9%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.61% lower. Blackstone Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Blackstone Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.36 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.92.
Meanwhile, BX's PEG ratio is currently 1.79. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.68 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.