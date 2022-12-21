We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG - Free Report) closed at $261.80, marking a +0.3% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.25% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 1.23% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 3.6% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Intuitive Surgical, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.26, down 3.08% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.68 billion, up 8.06% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.71 per share and revenue of $6.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of -5.04% and +9.33%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.34% lower. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 55.46 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.81, which means Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.
We can also see that ISRG currently has a PEG ratio of 4.63. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.08 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.