Should Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 03/01/2006.
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $235.75 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Value
Mid cap companies have market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. They usually have higher growth prospects than large cap companies and are less volatile than small cap companies. These types of companies, then, have a good balance of stability and growth potential.
Value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios. They also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. When you look at long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets. But in strong bull markets, growth stocks are more likely to be winners.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.35%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.09%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 29.10% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Industrials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Unum Group (UNM - Free Report) accounts for about 3.76% of total assets, followed by Hf Sinclair Corp (DINO - Free Report) and Reinsurance Group Of America Inc (RGA - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 23.68% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
RFV seeks to match the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value Index before fees and expenses. The S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value Index measures the performance of securities that exhibit strong value characteristics in the S&P MidCap 400 Index.
The ETF has lost about -6.28% so far this year and was up about 1.91% in the last one year (as of 12/21/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $79.72 and $100.72.
The ETF has a beta of 1.39 and standard deviation of 34.28% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 103 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, RFV is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The iShares Russell MidCap Value ETF (IWS - Free Report) and the Vanguard MidCap Value ETF (VOE - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Russell MidCap Value ETF has $13.03 billion in assets, Vanguard MidCap Value ETF has $15.92 billion. IWS has an expense ratio of 0.23% and VOE charges 0.07%.
Bottom-Line
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.