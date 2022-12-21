Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 21st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ - Free Report) is a company that provides lifestyle and housing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL - Free Report) is a company which runs a restaurant and gift store chain. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7% downward over the last 60 days.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII - Free Report) is a manufacturer and retailer of apparel. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.5% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) - free report >>

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) - free report >>

GIII Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) - free report >>

Published in

restaurants