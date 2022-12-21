Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Amana Growth Fund Institutional (AMIGX - Free Report) : 0.64% expense ratio and 0.62% management fee. AMIGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 15.43% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Oppenheimer Discovery Y (ODIYX - Free Report) : 0.78% expense ratio and 0.59% management fee. ODIYX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. ODIYX, with annual returns of 11.58% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.


