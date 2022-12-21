We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Finance Stocks Lagging Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (BBVA) This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Banco Bilbao (BBVA - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Banco Bilbao is one of 884 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Banco Bilbao is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBVA's full-year earnings has moved 12.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, BBVA has returned 0.3% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -14.8%. This shows that Banco Bilbao is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSDY - Free Report) . The stock has returned 3.8% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for DBS Group Holdings Ltd's current year EPS has increased 8.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Banco Bilbao belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 67 individual companies and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.4% this year, meaning that BBVA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. DBS Group Holdings Ltd is also part of the same industry.
Banco Bilbao and DBS Group Holdings Ltd could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.