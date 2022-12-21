We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is A10 Networks (ATEN) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. A10 Networks (ATEN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
A10 Networks is one of 654 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. A10 Networks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATEN's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that ATEN has returned about 4.2% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 35%. This means that A10 Networks is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (TIMB - Free Report) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 2.5%.
The consensus estimate for TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 10.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, A10 Networks belongs to the Communication - Network Software industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #152 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 38.7% so far this year, meaning that ATEN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Wireless Non-US industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #88. The industry has moved -15.7% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track A10 Networks and TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.