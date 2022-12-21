We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Pampa Energia (PAM) Outperforming Other Utilities Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Utilities stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Pampa Energia (PAM - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Pampa Energia is one of 104 individual stocks in the Utilities sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Pampa Energia is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAM's full-year earnings has moved 27% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, PAM has returned 32.8% so far this year. At the same time, Utilities stocks have lost an average of 3.5%. This shows that Pampa Energia is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Utilities sector, Pinnacle West (PNW - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 9.1%.
For Pinnacle West, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Pampa Energia belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, a group that includes 58 individual companies and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.2% so far this year, meaning that PAM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Pinnacle West is also part of the same industry.
Pampa Energia and Pinnacle West could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Utilities stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.