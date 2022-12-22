We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX - Free Report) closed at $290.55, marking a -0.91% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.06%.
Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 8.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.52%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.49%.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $3.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.93%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.29 billion, up 10.6% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.65 per share and revenue of $8.91 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.52% and +17.63%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% higher within the past month. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.01 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.38.
We can also see that VRTX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.14. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.32 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
