Merck (MRK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Merck (MRK - Free Report) closed at $111.11, marking a +1.28% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the pharmaceutical company had gained 2.63% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 1.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.49% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Merck as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.54, down 14.44% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.71 billion, up 1.36% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.38 per share and revenue of $59.16 billion, which would represent changes of +22.59% and +17.95%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Merck. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher within the past month. Merck is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Merck is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.93, which means Merck is trading at a discount to the group.
We can also see that MRK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.43. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.13 as of yesterday's close.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.