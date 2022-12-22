We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Helmerich & Payne (HP - Free Report) closed at $48.05, marking a -0.91% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.49% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%.
Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas well-drilling contractor had lost 10.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 5.28%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.49%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Helmerich & Payne as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Helmerich & Payne is projected to report earnings of $0.80 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 277.78%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $691.28 million, up 68.7% from the year-ago period.
HP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.46 per share and revenue of $2.99 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4360% and +45.41%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Helmerich & Payne should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.62% higher. Helmerich & Payne is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Helmerich & Payne is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.88. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.71.
The Oil and Gas - Drilling industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow HP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.