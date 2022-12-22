We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Cigna (CI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cigna (CI - Free Report) closed at $333.16, marking a +1.1% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the health insurer had gained 3.19% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 3.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.49% in that time.
Cigna will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Cigna to post earnings of $4.84 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.47%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $45.83 billion, up 0.34% from the prior-year quarter.
CI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $23.14 per share and revenue of $178.71 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.04% and +2.66%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cigna. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% lower. Cigna is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Cigna is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.24. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.53.
Meanwhile, CI's PEG ratio is currently 1.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Insurance - Multi line stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.33 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.