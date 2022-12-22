We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Finance Stocks Lagging Arrow Financial (AROW) This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Arrow Financial (AROW - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Arrow Financial is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 884 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Arrow Financial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AROW's full-year earnings has moved 4.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, AROW has moved about 1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 13.5% on average. This means that Arrow Financial is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is The Bank of Princeton (BPRN - Free Report) . The stock is up 8.3% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for The Bank of Princeton's current year EPS has increased 5.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Arrow Financial belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry, a group that includes 88 individual companies and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 18.5% so far this year, so AROW is performing better in this area. The Bank of Princeton is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Arrow Financial and The Bank of Princeton. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.