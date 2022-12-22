We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is IBEX Limited (IBEX) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. IBEX Limited (IBEX - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.
IBEX Limited is one of 332 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. IBEX Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IBEX's full-year earnings has moved 1.6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, IBEX has moved about 105.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 30.2% on average. As we can see, IBEX Limited is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Instructure Holdings (INST - Free Report) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1%.
Over the past three months, Instructure Holdings' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, IBEX Limited belongs to the Business - Services industry, which includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 45.4% this year, meaning that IBEX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Instructure Holdings, however, belongs to the Technology Services industry. Currently, this 187-stock industry is ranked #152. The industry has moved -50.2% so far this year.
IBEX Limited and Instructure Holdings could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.