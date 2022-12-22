We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Entergy (ETR) Outperforming Other Utilities Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Utilities stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Entergy (ETR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Utilities sector should help us answer this question.
Entergy is a member of the Utilities sector. This group includes 104 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Entergy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETR's full-year earnings has moved 0.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, ETR has returned 1.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Utilities group have lost about 2.3% on average. This shows that Entergy is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is RWE AG (RWEOY - Free Report) . The stock is up 8.5% year-to-date.
For RWE AG, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 21.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Entergy belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, which includes 58 individual stocks and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1% this year, meaning that ETR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. RWE AG is also part of the same industry.
Entergy and RWE AG could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Utilities stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.