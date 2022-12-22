We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Graphic Packaging (GPK - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Graphic Packaging is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 219 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Graphic Packaging is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPK's full-year earnings has moved 6.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, GPK has returned 11.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have lost about 11% on average. This means that Graphic Packaging is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
W.W. Grainger (GWW - Free Report) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 9.5%.
For W.W. Grainger, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Graphic Packaging belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #199 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1.7% so far this year, so GPK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, W.W. Grainger belongs to the Industrial Services industry. This 23-stock industry is currently ranked #37. The industry has moved -22.4% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Graphic Packaging and W.W. Grainger. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.