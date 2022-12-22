We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Investors Undervaluing Conagra Brands (CAG) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company value investors might notice is Conagra Brands (CAG - Free Report) . CAG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 15.35, while its industry has an average P/E of 17.91. CAG's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.37 and as low as 11.52, with a median of 13.70, all within the past year.
CAG is also sporting a PEG ratio of 2.19. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CAG's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.36. Within the past year, CAG's PEG has been as high as 2.46 and as low as 1.65, with a median of 1.96.
We should also highlight that CAG has a P/B ratio of 2.15. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CAG's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.36. Over the past 12 months, CAG's P/B has been as high as 2.15 and as low as 1.63, with a median of 1.90.
If you're looking for another solid Food - Miscellaneous value stock, take a look at Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD - Free Report) . NOMD is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.
Additionally, Nomad Foods Limited has a P/B ratio of 1.12 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 2.36. For NOMD, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.69, as low as 0.85, with a median of 1.26 over the past year.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Conagra Brands and Nomad Foods Limited strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CAG and NOMD look like an impressive value stock at the moment.