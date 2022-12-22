We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Shell (SHEL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Shell (SHEL - Free Report) closed at $56.74 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.49% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%.
Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 1.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 5.7%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.68%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Shell as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Shell to post earnings of $2.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 52.73%.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.48 per share and revenue of $455.11 billion, which would represent changes of +111.72% and +66.92%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.96% lower. Shell is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Shell is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.49. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.69, which means Shell is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that SHEL has a PEG ratio of 0.63. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SHEL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.62 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.