Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock Moves -1.17%: What You Should Know
Energy Transfer LP (ET - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $11.81, moving -1.17% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%.
Heading into today, shares of the energy-related services provider had lost 3.86% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.7% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.68% in that time.
Energy Transfer LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Energy Transfer LP to post earnings of $0.32 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.34%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $27.67 billion, up 48.31% from the year-ago period.
ET's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $97.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -26.46% and +43.95%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Energy Transfer LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Energy Transfer LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.62 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.66, so we one might conclude that Energy Transfer LP is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.