DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP - Free Report) closed at $38.50, marking a +0.5% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.39% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.68% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from DCP Midstream Partners, LP as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.06, up 27.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.03 billion, down 41.69% from the year-ago period.
DCP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.47 per share and revenue of $13.99 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +181.13% and +30.67%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DCP Midstream Partners, LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. DCP Midstream Partners, LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Investors should also note DCP Midstream Partners, LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.58. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.17.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.