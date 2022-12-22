We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Annaly Capital Management (NLY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $22.33, moving +0.22% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%.
Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 5.34% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 1.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.68% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Annaly Capital Management as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.87, down 22.32% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $353.69 million, down 2.03% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.22 per share and revenue of $1.73 billion, which would represent changes of -9.05% and -0.36%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Annaly Capital Management currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Annaly Capital Management has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.28 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.29.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.