Crocs (CROX) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Crocs (CROX - Free Report) closed at $102.45, marking a -0.05% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%.
Coming into today, shares of the footwear company had gained 6.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 1.13%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.68%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Crocs as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Crocs to post earnings of $2.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.51%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $901.31 million, up 53.64% from the prior-year quarter.
CROX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.28 per share and revenue of $3.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.56% and +51.46%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Crocs. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower. Crocs is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Crocs is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.97. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.03.
Meanwhile, CROX's PEG ratio is currently 0.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Textile - Apparel stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.59 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
