Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Moves -0.74%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Comcast (CMCSA - Free Report) closed at $34.82, marking a -0.74% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the cable provider had lost 1.27% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.13% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 1.68% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Comcast as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 26, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Comcast to post earnings of $0.78 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.3%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $30.52 billion, up 0.6% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.60 per share and revenue of $121.32 billion, which would represent changes of +11.46% and +4.24%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.35% lower. Comcast is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Comcast's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.73. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.96.
Meanwhile, CMCSA's PEG ratio is currently 0.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Cable Television stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.75 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.