Ryder (R) Stock Moves -0.64%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ryder (R - Free Report) closed at $83.84, marking a -0.64% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%.
Coming into today, shares of the truck leasing company had lost 10.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 1.66%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.68%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ryder as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Ryder to post earnings of $3.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.7%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.97 billion, up 14.15% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $16.01 per share and revenue of $11.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of +67.12% and +23.06%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ryder should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Ryder is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ryder has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.27 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.32.
The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.