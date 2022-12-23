We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Jacobs Solutions (J) Stock Moves -1.17%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Jacobs Solutions (J - Free Report) closed at $119.88, marking a -1.17% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the construction and technical services company had lost 1.14% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Business Services sector's loss of 1.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.68% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Jacobs Solutions as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Jacobs Solutions to post earnings of $1.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.56%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.62 billion, up 6.97% from the prior-year quarter.
J's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.41 per share and revenue of $15.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.93% and +5.38%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Jacobs Solutions. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% lower. Jacobs Solutions currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Jacobs Solutions has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.38 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.87, which means Jacobs Solutions is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, J's PEG ratio is currently 1.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.04 as of yesterday's close.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.