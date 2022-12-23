Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 23rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

SPAR Group (SGRP - Free Report) is a supplier of in-store merchandising and marketing services, and premium incentive marketing services throughout the United States and Canada.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50.0% downward over the last 60 days.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (LFCR - Free Report) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization which offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of complex sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes and vials.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 38.1 downward over the last 60 days.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD - Free Report) is a company that provides newborn, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 9.6% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD) - free report >>

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) - free report >>

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (LFCR) - free report >>

Published in

business-services genomics medical