We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Neuronetics (STIM) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Neuronetics (STIM - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Neuronetics is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1182 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Neuronetics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STIM's full-year earnings has moved 8.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, STIM has returned 36.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 16.3% on average. As we can see, Neuronetics is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Medical sector, Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (CABA - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 145.4%.
For Cabaletta Bio, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Neuronetics belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 103 individual stocks and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 28% so far this year, meaning that STIM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Cabaletta Bio, Inc. falls under the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this industry has 557 stocks and is ranked #65. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -17.5%.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Neuronetics and Cabaletta Bio, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.