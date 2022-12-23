We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Illinois Tool (ITW) Up 22.3% in 6 Months: What's Driving It?
Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW - Free Report) appears in good shape, with its shares having rallied 22.3% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 20% increase.
Catalysts Behind the Price Surge
Illinois Tool is benefitting from robust demand across most of its businesses. Strong organic growth in North America, Europe and China is boosting revenues in its Automotive OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) segment. The Food Equipment unit segment is gaining from growth across both North America and International operations.
The company’s Test & Measurement and Electronics segment is benefitting from continued strength in the semiconductor business. The Welding segment is being driven by robust equipment and consumables manufacturing operations and industrial business. Continued strength in industrial applications, construction and U.S. residential and commercial end-markets are supporting the growth of the Polymers & Fluids segment.
The acquisitions made by Illinois Tool should continue to boost its top line. The MTS Systems Corporation’s test and simulation business buyout (December 2021) added value to ITW’s Test & Measurement and Electronics segment. The MTS buyout boosted its sales by 3% in the third quarter of 2022, year over year. For 2022, management predicts the MTS buyout to boost sales by 3%.
ITW utilizes its cash flow to reward its shareholders through dividend payouts and share-repurchase programs. The company paid out dividends of $1.22 per share to its shareholders, in third-quarter 2022, representing a 7% increase from the year-ago period’s level. Also, in the first nine months of 2022, Illinois Tool bought back shares of $500 million.
