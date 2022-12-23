We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why Investors Should Hold Waste Connections (WCN) Now
Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN - Free Report) is benefiting from a low-overhead, highly-efficient operational structure and investor-friendly steps.
WCN’s earnings and revenues for 2022 are expected to improve 18% and 16.9%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. Shares of WCN have surged 7.7% in the past six-month period compared with 4.5% rise of the industry it belongs to.
Factors That Augur Well
WCN generally focuses on providing vertically integrated services from collecting to depositing of solid waste in landfills that it owns or operates. In addition, the operations are managed on a decentralized basis to place the decision-making authority close to the concerned customer. This enables WCN to identify and address customers’ needs on a real-time basis in a cost-effective manner.
WCN’s low-overhead, highly-efficient operational structure allows it to expand into geographically contiguous markets and operate in relatively small communities that its competitors may not find attractive.
Waste Connections is consistent in rewarding its shareholders. In 2021, 2020 and 2019, WCN paid out dividends of $220.2 million, $199.9 million and $175.1 million, respectively.
In 2021 and 2022, the company repurchased shares worth $339 million and $105.7 million, respectively. In 2019, WCN did not buy back any shares. Such moves indicate a company’s commitment to creating value for its shareholders and underline its confidence in its business.
Some Risks
Waste Connections’ current ratio (a liquidity measure) at the end of third-quarter 2022 was pegged at 0.89, lower than the current ratio of 1.01 reported at the end of the prior-year quarter. A decreasing current ratio is undesirable as it exposes a company’s inefficiency in meeting its short-term debt obligations.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
