Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) closed at $85.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.74% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.45%.
Coming into today, shares of the online retailer had lost 10.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.56%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.33%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Amazon as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Amazon to post earnings of $0.17 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 87.77%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $145.5 billion, up 5.89% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.12 per share and revenue of $510.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of -103.7% and +8.61%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amazon. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.66% lower. Amazon is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Amazon is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 121.76. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.72.
Meanwhile, AMZN's PEG ratio is currently 6.04. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.21 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.