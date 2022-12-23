We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Livent (LTHM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Livent (LTHM - Free Report) closed at $20.76, marking a +0.53% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.59% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%.
Heading into today, shares of the supplier of performance lithium compounds had lost 30% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.33% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Livent as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.37, up 362.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $242.08 million, up 96.97% from the prior-year quarter.
LTHM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $835.95 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +655.56% and +98.85%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Livent should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Livent is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Livent is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.22. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.91, so we one might conclude that Livent is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.