STMicroelectronics (STM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, STMicroelectronics (STM - Free Report) closed at $35.85, marking a -0.55% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the chip company had lost 6.9% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.33% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from STMicroelectronics as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, STMicroelectronics is projected to report earnings of $1.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 37.8%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.44 billion, up 24.73% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4 per share and revenue of $16.12 billion, which would represent changes of +85.19% and +26.33%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for STMicroelectronics. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. STMicroelectronics is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Investors should also note STMicroelectronics's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.29, which means STMicroelectronics is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, STM's PEG ratio is currently 1.8. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.86 at yesterday's closing price.
The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.