Is Asure Software (ASUR) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Asure Software Inc (ASUR - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Asure Software Inc is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 654 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Asure Software Inc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASUR's full-year earnings has moved 41.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, ASUR has gained about 20.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 35.4% on average. This means that Asure Software Inc is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Clearfield (CLFD - Free Report) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 13.1%.
The consensus estimate for Clearfield's current year EPS has increased 37.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Asure Software Inc belongs to the Internet - Delivery Services industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.9% so far this year, meaning that ASUR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Clearfield falls under the Wireless Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #196. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -31.1%.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Asure Software Inc and Clearfield. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.