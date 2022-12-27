We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Finance Stocks Lagging Commerzbank (CRZBY) This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Commerzbank AG (CRZBY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Commerzbank AG is a member of our Finance group, which includes 884 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Commerzbank AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRZBY's full-year earnings has moved 39.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, CRZBY has moved about 25% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 13.8% on average. This shows that Commerzbank AG is outperforming its peers so far this year.
California Bank of Commerce (CALB - Free Report) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 15.2%.
Over the past three months, California Bank of Commerce's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Commerzbank AG belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 67 individual companies and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.3% so far this year, meaning that CRZBY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, California Bank of Commerce falls under the Banks - Southwest industry. Currently, this industry has 19 stocks and is ranked #139. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -2.2%.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Commerzbank AG and California Bank of Commerce as they attempt to continue their solid performance.