Is Titan Machinery (TITN) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Titan Machinery (TITN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Titan Machinery is one of 227 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Titan Machinery is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TITN's full-year earnings has moved 25.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, TITN has moved about 16.4% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -27.4%. This means that Titan Machinery is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Ulta Beauty (ULTA - Free Report) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 10.7%.
Over the past three months, Ulta Beauty's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Titan Machinery belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 10.3% this year, meaning that TITN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Ulta Beauty, however, belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 22-stock industry is ranked #87. The industry has moved -15.7% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Titan Machinery and Ulta Beauty as they could maintain their solid performance.