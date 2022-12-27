We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging DCP Midstream Partners (DCP) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
DCP Midstream Partners, LP is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 247 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. DCP Midstream Partners, LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DCP's full-year earnings has moved 23% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, DCP has gained about 40.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 33% on average. This means that DCP Midstream Partners, LP is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Murphy USA (MUSA - Free Report) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 47.2%.
The consensus estimate for Murphy USA's current year EPS has increased 12.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, DCP Midstream Partners, LP belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry, a group that includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 16.5% so far this year, meaning that DCP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Murphy USA falls under the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #67. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +46.8%.
Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track DCP Midstream Partners, LP and Murphy USA. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.