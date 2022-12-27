We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging AMark Precious Metals (AMRK) This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
A-Mark Precious Metals is one of 284 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. A-Mark Precious Metals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMRK's full-year earnings has moved 35.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, AMRK has returned 12.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -35.6% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, A-Mark Precious Metals is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
RCI Hospitality (RICK - Free Report) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 22.4%.
Over the past three months, RCI Hospitality's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, A-Mark Precious Metals belongs to the Precious Metals and Jewels industry, a group that includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.9% this year, meaning that AMRK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
RCI Hospitality, however, belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Currently, this 31-stock industry is ranked #137. The industry has moved -37.2% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on A-Mark Precious Metals and RCI Hospitality as they attempt to continue their solid performance.