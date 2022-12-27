We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ASRT vs. ZTS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Medical - Drugs stocks have likely encountered both Assertio (ASRT - Free Report) and Zoetis (ZTS - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Assertio has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Zoetis has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This means that ASRT's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
ASRT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.29, while ZTS has a forward P/E of 29.86. We also note that ASRT has a PEG ratio of 0.73. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. ZTS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.76.
Another notable valuation metric for ASRT is its P/B ratio of 1.46. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, ZTS has a P/B of 14.57.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to ASRT's Value grade of A and ZTS's Value grade of C.
ASRT sticks out from ZTS in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that ASRT is the better option right now.