New Strong Sell Stocks for December 27th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
ATN International (ATNI - Free Report) invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 60 days.
Century Communities (CCS - Free Report) is a home building and construction company that operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.1 downward over the last 60 days.
Community Health Systems (CYH - Free Report) is a leading operator of general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities in communities across the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 27.7% downward over the last 60 days.
