Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Alphabet (GOOGL) Boosts Google Contacts With Highlights Tab

Read MoreHide Full Article

Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) is leaving no stone unturned to add new features to its contact management service, Google Contacts.

This is evident from the fact that the company recently introduced a new Highlights tab in Google Contacts.

The Highlights tab appears between Contacts and Fix & manage tabs in the bottom bar of the Material You design.

By tapping on the user-friendly, Highlights tab, users can search contacts without scrolling.

With the recent feature, Google aims to provide an enhanced experience to Google Contacts users. This is expected to boost the adoption rate of Google Contacts in the days ahead.

Alphabet Inc. Price and Consensus

Alphabet Inc. Price and Consensus

Alphabet Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alphabet Inc. Quote

More Google Contacts Initiatives

Apart from the recent initiative, Google released a Google Illustrations tool in Google Contacts which let Android users create a custom Google profile photo for their account.

Google introduced a new Android widget in Google Contacts that lets Android users to place a contact on the device’s home screen.

Google unveiled a redesigned contacts details page. The page shows the contact’s name, picture and other relevant information.

Google also introduced a new feature to Google Contacts which allows Android users view the date of a contact added to Google Contacts.

Growing Efforts to Benefit

The growing efforts are expected to continue helping Google gain momentum among Android users.

This, in turn, will contribute well to Google’s parent, Alphabet’s Google services’ revenues in the upcoming period.

Revenues from the Google services business increased 2.5% year over year to $61.4 billion, accounting for 88.8% of the total third-quarter revenues.

Though increasing Google Contacts efforts remain positive, sluggishness in the advertisement business, growing litigation issues and mounting expenses remain major concerns for Alphabet.

Shares of Alphabet have been down 38.4% in the year-to-date period compared with the Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 36.1%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Alphabet carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector are Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) , Agilent technologies (A - Free Report) and Asure Software (ASUR - Free Report) . While Arista Networks and Asure Software sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Agilent carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Arista Networks has lost 16.7% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ANET is currently projected at 17.5%.

Agilent has lost 6.6% in the year-to-date period. A’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 10%.

Asure Software has gained 20.8% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ASUR is currently projected at 23%.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


One ticker, your choice, absolutely free ($25 value):


Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) - free report >>

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) - free report >>

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) - free report >>

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) - free report >>

Published in

tech-stocks