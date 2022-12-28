We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Phillips 66 (PSX) This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Phillips 66 (PSX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Phillips 66 is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 247 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Phillips 66 is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PSX's full-year earnings has moved 14% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that PSX has returned about 43.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 41.3%. This means that Phillips 66 is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Patterson-UTI (PTEN - Free Report) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 99.4%.
Over the past three months, Patterson-UTI's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 48%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Phillips 66 belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 46.8% so far this year, so PSX is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
In contrast, Patterson-UTI falls under the Oil and Gas - Drilling industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #17. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +67.2%.
Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Phillips 66 and Patterson-UTI as they could maintain their solid performance.