Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Mondelez International (MDLZ) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Mondelez (MDLZ - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Mondelez is one of 200 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Mondelez is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MDLZ's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, MDLZ has returned 1.2% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 1.8%. As we can see, Mondelez is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, PepsiCo (PEP - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 4.9%.
For PepsiCo, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Mondelez belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 50 individual stocks and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.2% this year, meaning that MDLZ is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, PepsiCo belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. This 17-stock industry is currently ranked #29. The industry has moved +8.5% year to date.
Mondelez and PepsiCo could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.