Is Euronav (EURN) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Euronav NV (EURN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
Euronav NV is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 138 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Euronav NV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EURN's full-year earnings has moved 322.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that EURN has returned about 93.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 15.4% on average. This means that Euronav NV is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Transportation sector, Swire Pacific (SWRAY - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 52.4%.
For Swire Pacific, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Euronav NV belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 30.7% so far this year, so EURN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Swire Pacific, however, belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry. Currently, this 29-stock industry is ranked #69. The industry has moved -20.7% so far this year.
Euronav NV and Swire Pacific could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.