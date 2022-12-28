We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
From a technical perspective, Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. BLDR's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a "golden cross" in the trading world.
Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.
There are three stages to a golden cross. First, there must be a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out. Then, the stock's shorter moving average crosses over its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third stage is when a stock continues the upward momentum to higher prices.
This kind of chart pattern is the opposite of a death cross, which is a technical event that suggests future bearish price movement.
BLDR could be on the verge of a breakout after moving 5.3% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank.
Looking at BLDR's earnings expectations, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. For the current quarter, there have been 7 changes higher compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.
With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on BLDR for more gains in the near future.